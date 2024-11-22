Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 67.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fox Factory by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $291,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Fox Factory Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

