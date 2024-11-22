Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Septerna Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEPN stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Septerna has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third purchased 370,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,215,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,880,638. The trade was a 6.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

