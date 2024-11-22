ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride Sells 100 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total transaction of $102,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,864.29. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,048.34 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,061.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 163.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $944.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $832.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.39.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

