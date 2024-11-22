Sessa Capital IM L.P. Acquires Shares of 354,699 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 354,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. Amentum makes up 0.4% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMTM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $24.89 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.