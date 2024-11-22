Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Paradis Sells 4,026 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,400. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $446.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 8.49. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $461.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the first quarter worth $13,369,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sezzle by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sezzle by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEZL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

