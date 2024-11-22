Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $110.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.