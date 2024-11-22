Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €183.74 ($193.41) and last traded at €184.00 ($193.68). 1,430,392 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €187.40 ($197.26).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €179.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €174.15. The company has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

