SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 4.6 %

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,281 shares during the period. SIFCO Industries comprises 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

