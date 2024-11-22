SmarDex (SDEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $119.20 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One SmarDex token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmarDex has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $119.20 million and approximately $919,825.45 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,343.88 or 0.99872216 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97,916.70 or 0.99438400 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,939,183,849 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,937,085,376.075203 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01346552 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $1,181,163.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

