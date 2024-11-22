Smithfield Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of WAY stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

WAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

