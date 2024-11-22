Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $175.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.74. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.