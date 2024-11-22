Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

