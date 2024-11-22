SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,074,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,663,224 shares.The stock last traded at $25.56 and had previously closed at $25.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 183,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,099,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

