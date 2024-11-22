SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

GLDM stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

