SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.10 and last traded at $116.10, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $875.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9,541.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 790,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,956,000 after purchasing an additional 781,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

