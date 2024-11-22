SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $91.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

