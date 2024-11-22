Speedy Hire Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDY opened at GBX 28.13 ($0.35) on Friday. Speedy Hire has a 1 year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 41 ($0.52). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 105,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($47,589.07). 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

