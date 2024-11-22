Speedy Hire’s (SDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on the stock.

Speedy Hire Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:SDY opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £129.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. Speedy Hire has a twelve month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 41 ($0.52). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Company Profile

In related news, insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($47,589.07). Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.