Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CAO Boyd C. Johnson Sells 12,373 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 12,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $182,749.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,450.16. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 515,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,221. The stock has a market cap of $388.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 225.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267,197 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Spire Global by 117.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 57,137 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W lowered Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

