Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $145.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $577,628.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,485,650.88. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $5,853,826. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

