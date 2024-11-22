Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 100,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 107,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Stelmine Canada Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
About Stelmine Canada
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
