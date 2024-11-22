STF Management LP Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

STF Management LP trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,486,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,326,000 after acquiring an additional 860,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

