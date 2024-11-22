STF Management LP Sells 1,471 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

STF Management LP trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,302 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM opened at $155.42 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average is $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.