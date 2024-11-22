STF Management LP Sells 1,853 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

STF Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

