STF Management LP Sells 600 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

STF Management LP decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,102 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,298,000 after purchasing an additional 288,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after purchasing an additional 353,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in DexCom by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,617,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,336,000 after purchasing an additional 203,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.