STF Management LP Sells 618 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

STF Management LP lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.7% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 7,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.63 and a 12 month high of $244.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. This trade represents a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,338 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

