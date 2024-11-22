STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given “Positive” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $33.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STM. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

NYSE:STM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.57. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 144.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

