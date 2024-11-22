Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Buys A$207,200.00 in Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Bob) Johnston purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.18 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of A$207,200.00 ($134,545.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.70.

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

