StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.64.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.