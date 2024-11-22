StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLLS

Cellectis Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.