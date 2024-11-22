StockNews.com Upgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after buying an additional 659,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

