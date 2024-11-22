Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 9.3% – Should You Buy?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $32.90. 607,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 781,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

GPCR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of -3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after buying an additional 820,589 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,623,000 after acquiring an additional 602,609 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,468,000 after purchasing an additional 553,948 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

