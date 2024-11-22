Studio Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 108,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 8,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $239.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.