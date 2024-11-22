Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $225.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

