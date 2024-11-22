Studio Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,110,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,780,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

