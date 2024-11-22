Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.5 %

JCI opened at $84.24 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

