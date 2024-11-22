sudeng (HIPPO) Price Hits $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One sudeng token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. sudeng has a market capitalization of $151.65 million and $64.33 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sudeng has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sudeng alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,382.60 or 0.99152136 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97,322.97 or 0.98084222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01660441 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $65,495,205.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sudeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sudeng and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.