Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Sunrise Communications Price Performance
Shares of SNRE opened at $46.65 on Monday. Sunrise Communications has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $50.67.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrise Communications
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.