Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Sunrise Communications Price Performance

Shares of SNRE opened at $46.65 on Monday. Sunrise Communications has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $50.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.