sUSD Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $964,127.37 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 9,093,829 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

