Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.52 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 92,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.