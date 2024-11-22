Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 47483152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.10.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

