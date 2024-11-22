T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 313,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 105,058 shares.The stock last traded at $41.38 and had previously closed at $41.72.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $657.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

