Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Director Richard T. Scanlon Sells 250,000 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,228.72. This represents a 77.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Taboola.com Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,610. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 181.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,902 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 884,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 622,614 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 327,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taboola.com

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.