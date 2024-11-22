Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Director Richard T. Scanlon Sells 250,000 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,228.72. This represents a 77.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Taboola.com Stock Up 9.4 %
NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,610. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.28.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
