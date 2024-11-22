Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $190.17 and last traded at $191.06. Approximately 2,769,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,317,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $983.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

