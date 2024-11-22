Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,190. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

