Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Technology One’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

In related news, insider Edward Chung acquired 192,416 shares of Technology One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$12.31 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of A$2,368,640.96 ($1,538,078.55). 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business software solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

