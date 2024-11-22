Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.07 and last traded at C$45.07, with a volume of 7198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.10.
Separately, Cormark downgraded Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Tecsys had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of C$42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4600739 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
