Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Earnings Estimates for Target

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $121.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. Target has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.