TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Sells C$31,184.69 in Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hannon sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$31,184.69.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance
Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$3.90 and a 12 month high of C$15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.69.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
