TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Sells C$31,184.69 in Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hannon sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$31,184.69.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$3.90 and a 12 month high of C$15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.