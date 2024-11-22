Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.63.

Shares of THC opened at $147.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.72. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $65.90 and a one year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 64.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,599 shares of company stock worth $2,830,834 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

